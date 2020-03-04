Missing S.C. Woman Is Discovered Beaten to Death, and Male Person of Interest Also Found Dead

Image zoom Celia Sweeney Charleston Police Department

The discovery of a missing woman’s body inside a South Carolina home ended a three-day search, officials said.

The death of Celia Sweeney, 28, was declared a homicide, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s office, The State reports.

“Sweeney was beaten to death,” Coroner Rusty Clevenger told the newspaper, saying she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Co-workers of Sweeney’s called police in Charleston and reported her missing after she failed to show up for work, reports Boston.com.

Sweeney, a Massachusetts native, was confirmed missing on Friday when police conducted a welfare check at her residence and discovered her vehicle missing as well.

The following evening, police found her abandoned vehicle but no sign of Sweeney, according to a statement released by police.

Investigators said they were searching for a person of interest who lived in Spartanburg, according to the release.

“That person of interest was also found dead Monday at the residence where the body of Ms. Sweeney was found,” officials stated in the release. “The person of interest has been identified as Buddy Allen Carr, 32.”

Carr’s residence was 200 miles away from where Sweeney was last seen, The State reports.

Police have not revealed how the pair knew each other.

Carr’s death is still being investigated, and ABC News 4 reports his cause of death has not been announced.

Anyone with information should call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.