Family of Slain Golf Star Trying 'Put Themselves Together' Again After Her Stabbing Death

Celia Barquin Arozamena‘s devastated family and friends are breaking their silence following the golf star’s brutal stabbing death.

The Iowa State University golf star was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. The 22-year-old civil engineering student from Spain had suffered stab wounds to the upper torso, head and neck.

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Barquin Arozamena’s brother, Andres, spoke to reporters in Spain on behalf of his family, explaining that they were struggling after the unexpected death of their daughter and sister.

“We are all together, trying to put ourselves together,” he told reporters, according to CBS.

“We are all very affected by what has happened,” he said of the family’s grief, “And we would ask that you respect the pain that family is going through as we need a little more privacy.”

Residents in Barquin Arozamena’s hometown of Puente San Miguel held a moment of silence for the golfer following the tragic news, KCCI Des Moines reports. The local council also declared three days of mourning for Barquin Arozamena.

Professional golfers around the world are also showing their support for her by wearing black ribbons.

In addition to her family, Barquin Arozamena’s coach, Christie Martens, talked about the loss of her “special” player — who was previously named the University’s Female Athlete of the Year — and the conversation she had with Barquin Arozamena’s mother following the tragedy.

“That was a lot of trust that she put in me and I don’t take that trust lightly,” Martens tearfully said to KCCI Des Moines. “It was very hard, but I guess I think what meant the most to me was that she said Cel was happy every day that she was there, and even though all of this has happened, if we had this to decide all over again, we would still send her to Iowa State.”

Martens also spoke to CBS News about Barquin Arozamena’s cheerful personality. “She was so happy, she just had this great light about her,” the coach recalled. “She’s really special to me. And I really, I love her a lot.”

Iowa State University has multiple plans in action to honor Barquin Arozamena this week, beginning with a campus vigil on Wednesday evening.

Prior to her death, Barquin Arozamena was going to be honored for her golfing accomplishments at the university football game this Saturday. The game will now serve as a memorial for the athlete instead.

A vigil in remembrance of Barquin Arozamena will be held tonight at 7 p.m. on the north side of the Campanile on campus.

While the motive for young woman’s slaying remains unclear, police do not believe accused man Richards, who authorities described as homeless, knew Barquin Arozamena.

Police were called to the golf course on Monday morning after golfers discovered a bag with no one around it. Shortly after, Barquin Arozamena’s body was found in a pond on the course.

During the investigation, police spoke to a man who had been camping with Richards along a nearby walking trail, who claims Richards had commented that he had “an urge to rape and kill a woman.”

