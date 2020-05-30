Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe & More Stars Help Pay for Minnesota Protestors' Bail

Protests erupted in cities across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd

Many have donated money to help pay the bail of those arrested during the nationwide protests against police brutality.

Protests erupted in cities across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody on May 25 after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Chauvin has since been fired and charged with Floyd’s murder, but unrest remains as protests continue to rage in Minneapolis and across the country. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he expects more arrests in the state on Saturday evening than any other night of protests so far.

Many celebrities have spoken out about Floyd’s killing at the hands of police, and some have shared donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that helps pay bail for individuals who don’t have the means to do so.

Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monáe and Don Cheadle were among the stars that donated to the organization, sharing the link on Twitter. Kehlani and Noname also posted their donations, each giving $1,000.

Actress Jameela Jamil posted a screenshot of her $1,000 donation along with a message for other celebrities with means to do the same. “Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on,” she wrote.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is just one of many organizations taking donations in the wake of the recent protests.

Floyd’s brother set up a GoFundMe to "cover funeral and burial costs, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for court proceedings."

"My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media," the Floyd family said in a statement on the GoFundMe page.