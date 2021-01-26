Celebrity Photographer Dean Freeman's Ex-Wife Pleads Guilty to Killing Their Disabled Son

Olga Freeman, 40, was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in the death of her 10-year-old son Dylan

The ex-wife of celebrity photographer Dean Freeman has been convicted of killing their disabled son.

Olga Freeman, 40, pleaded guilty on Monday in a British court to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in the death of her 10-year-old son Dylan, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Olga shared Dylan with photographer Dean, 57 — who is known for photographing stars including actor Bradley Cooper, model Emily Ratajkowski, the Spice Girls, and soccer player David Beckham.

"This has been an incredibly sad incident to investigate," lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said in a statement. "Foremost our thoughts are with Dylan and his family, who continue to feel his untimely loss and will do so for a long time to come."

On Aug. 16, Olga went to the Acton Police Station and told officers that she had given Dylan some pills and pushed a sponge into his mouth, police said.

Officers responded to their home in Acton, in West London, where they said they found Dylan unresponsive in his mother's bed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Dylan's cause of death as upper airway obstruction, police said.

Dylan was diagnosed with autism, global neurodevelopmental delay, progressive myopia and significant difficulties with language and communication, self-help and independence, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police said that Olga had been Dylan's primary caretaker for many years, and she had spoken with friends about the challenges she faced.

In the weeks leading up to Dylan's death, Olga had appeared to be struggling with her mental health, according to authorities.

"In the week leading up to the killing, Freeman had spoken about saving the world and being a Messiah," CPS said in a news release. "In a voice recording she said: 'This is my job: to sacrifice my beloved child to create a balance in this world.'"

Kristen Katsouris, a senior Crown prosecutor within the pan-London homicide unit in CPS London North, described Dylan's death as "tragic," adding that his mother "was struggling to cope."

"Olga Freeman had loved and cared for Dylan for many years, but the strain and pressures of her son's severe and complex special needs had built up and that combined with her impaired mental health led to heart-breaking consequences," Katsouris said in a statement.

Olga's sentencing hearing is expected to be on February 11, according to CPS.

Dean was in Spain at the time of his son's killing. Dean and Olga been divorced for several years.

In a statement released after his son's death, the notable photographer said he could not "begin to comprehend his loss."

"Dylan was a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim," Dean said, according to the Independent.

"We travelled extensively over the years together, spending such memorable time in places including Brazil, France and Spain. I can't begin to comprehend his loss."

Dylan's grandfather, Robert Freeman, was also a famous photographer best known for his work with The Beatles and was responsible for a number of their album covers.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.