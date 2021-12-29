Celebrity Business Manager, Whose Clients Included the Kardashians, Allegedly Murdered by Boyfriend in L.A.
Angela Kukawski was found dead in her car on Dec. 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide Department
Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager whose clients once included the Kardashians, is dead, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a news release on Wednesday.
According to the news release, Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22 from her Sherman Oaks home. On Dec. 23, while officers were conducting a follow-up on the missing persons report in Simi Valley, Calif., they found Kukawski deceased inside of her car.
Kukawski's boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and was booked at the Van Nuys County Jail, according to the LAPD news release. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has since filed murder and torture charges against Barker, per Fox 11.
The news release states that detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski in their Sherman Oaks residence, then transported her body inside her car to Simi Valley, where she was found.
Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, Deadline reports.
"We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," a spokesperson for Boulevard Management told PEOPLE in a statement. "Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind, and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."
According to Variety, some of the A-list clients she worked with during her career included Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Offset, and for a time, the Kardashians. The outlet also reports that she was a mother of five, and was "beloved" in the industry by those who worked with her.
Anyone with more information regarding the case should contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimstoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 — all text messages should begin with "LAPD." Online tips can be submitted at www.LAPDOnline.org.