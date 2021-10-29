Celebrities Who've Been Robbed & What They've Had to Say About Their Terrifying Experiences
These stars have bravely opened up about their nightmarish ordeals
Dorit Kemsley
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a victim of a home invasion on the night of Oct. 28, 2021. Daily Mail was first to report the news.
Los Angeles Police confirmed to PEOPLE that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m., involving three male intruders. According to Daily Mail, the invasion took place at Kemsley's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping.
Husband Paul "PK" Kemsley. Dorit had just recently returned from London the night before the robbery.
Police told PEOPLE an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.
A spokesperson for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, however, on Oct. 29, PK posted to Instagram, thanking fans and followers for their support.
"Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love .
We can't respond to every message ( I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps)....
So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok .
I'm home and we are all together and will get through this .
The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly
Much Love
PK and Dorit"
Days later, Dorit shared her own message on Instagram, adding, "More than anything, I'm feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out. 🙏🏼"
Gigi Hadid
The model revealed she got robbed in Mykonos, Greece, while on a trip with her sisters Bella, Alana and Marielle Hadid. She posted a photo of herself from her trip in August 2019 on her second Instagram account, writing, "Mykonos film in," before adding, "PS(A). Don't let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn't recommend. Spend your money elsewhere."
Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid gave details to TMZ, explaining that the sisters were out when the burglary happened and their personal items were taken. None of his daughters were hurt but the event left Gigi traumatized.
Kim Kardashian West
In October 2016, Kardashian West was held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West, at the No Name Hotel in Paris during Fashion Week. The harrowing event occurred while the family's bodyguard left to look after sisters Kourtney and Kendall as they went out while Kim decided to stay back at their hotel.
"I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?' " Kim told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. "No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up."
The robbers tied her hands and feet and put tape over her mouth and legs before they took off with two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items.
By January 2017, the French police had arrested 17 people in connection to the robbery and Kim opened up about the terrifying experience for the first time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 13. "It makes me so upset to think about it," she said.
Alex Rodriguez
The former baseball player and sports commentator had bags, a laptop, jewelry and other electrical equipment stolen from his rental car in August 2019. Rodriguez was in San Francisco at the time to call the Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game for ESPN when the burglary occurred.
Rodriguez told PEOPLE at the time, "I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."
Lucy Hale
The actress' L.A. home was burglarized in January 2018 and she lost $15,000 worth of jewelry and purses. After news broke, Hale tweeted a brief update.
"Thanks for all the kind words about my house," she tweeted. "Luckily no one was hurt."
"Sad to lose some sentimental items, but thankful to be safe," Hale added.
Jonathan Cheban
The entrepreneur and close friend of Kim Kardashian West was robbed while out with his mom and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, in August 2020. The robber took off with his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after pointing a gun at his mother's head, a rep for Cheban told PEOPLE at the time. In a news release, the Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 9-1-1 call to report the armed robbery, saying two male suspects fled on foot to a street leading to the nearby highway, Route 9W.
"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life changing incident on Sunday night," Cheban said in a statement.
"It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine. I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following. Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!" he added.
Audrina Patridge and Other Victims of the 'Bling Ring'
Orlando Bloom, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Patridge and other celebrities were targeted by the infamous "Bling Ring" — made up of five L.A. teens and a 27-year-old — during their 2008 to 2009 crime spree.
According to a lengthy Vanity Fair report, the group ransacked Bloom's residence, allegedly collecting about $500,000 in Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton luggage and artwork.
At Patridge's home, she told Vanity Fair, "They took bags and bags of stuff. They took my great-grandma's jewelry, my passport, my laptop, jeans made to fit my body to my perfect shape."
The magazine reported that the group's young leader was motivated by her desire to mimic the stars she admired. The crime spree was later made into a 2013 movie, The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson.