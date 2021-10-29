Celebrities Who've Been Robbed & What They've Had to Say About Their Terrifying Experiences

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a victim of a home invasion on the night of Oct. 28, 2021. Daily Mail was first to report the news.

Los Angeles Police confirmed to PEOPLE that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m., involving three male intruders. According to Daily Mail, the invasion took place at Kemsley's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping.

Husband Paul "PK" Kemsley. Dorit had just recently returned from London the night before the robbery.

Police told PEOPLE an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

A spokesperson for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, however, on Oct. 29, PK posted to Instagram, thanking fans and followers for their support.

"Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love .

We can't respond to every message ( I can't even respond to all the texts and what's apps)....

So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok .

I'm home and we are all together and will get through this .

The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly

Much Love

PK and Dorit"

Days later, Dorit shared her own message on Instagram, adding, "More than anything, I'm feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out. 🙏🏼"