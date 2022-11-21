Celebrities React to Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting: 'Shattered Again and Again'



On Saturday night shortly before midnight, a gunman entered Club Q — an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colo. — and opened fire, killing five people and injuring at least 18 others.

As people around the country woke up Sunday morning to the news, these celebrities used their platform to speak out about the tragedy.

Andy Cohen

On Sunday morning, the Watch What Happens Live host shared his thoughts about the shooting, writing in part on Twitter: "Perhaps this sick attack in Colorado will cause politicians to think twice before fanning flames of homophobia."

Hilarie Burton Morgan

In a string of tweets shared Sunday, actress Hilarie Burton Morgan referred back to Great American Family TV — which she "called out last week" — writing that "it normalizes exclusion under the guise of 'protecting traditional values'."

She continued, "To the people of Colorado Springs, I am heartbroken and sending you love and fierce support."

George Takei

Actor George Takei noted that the tragedy took place on the eve of Trans Day of Remembrance, which fell just the day after on Nov. 20.

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush reposted a few screenshots of tweets highlighting the shooting along with her own words:

"A bomb thrown into an #Oklahoma bakery last week after a Drag event. A mass shooting at an #LGTBQ club in #Colorado last night killed 5 and injured 18. The @gop has been courting violence against queer communities. Their words matter. Their rhetoric is getting people killed."

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves/Twitter

Singer Kacey Musgraves retweeted a clip from local news station KRDO in Colorado Springs with a witness, Joshua, from the shooting being interviewed that has gone viral online.

"My heart is in half for my LGBTQIA+ fam," she wrote on Twitter.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz shared that he was "sending all my love" to the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community Sunday morning.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shared a string of posts to her Instagram Story about the shooting including a post sharing resources for the LGBTQ community.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato posted to their Instagram Story Sunday, sharing a post about the shooting and adding their own words.

"These devastating acts of violence must stop," Lovato wrote in part.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer also noted Trans Day of Remembrance when sharing that "violent attacks on our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and neighbors are on the rise."

Jodie Sweetin

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin reposted GLAAD's statement on the shooting while sharing that she was "heartbroken and angry."

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande shared the viral KRDO clip alongside screenshots of tweets about the incident to Instagram Sunday.

Grande began his lengthy caption, writing "There aren't enough words to describe the feelings associated with yet another horrific attack on the LGBTQ+ community last night in Colorado Springs. But I'll start with heartbroken."

Later in the post, the performer wrote that he was also feeling "outraged" and "love."

Caterina Scorsone

The Grey's Anatomy actress also shared a post to her Instagram Story along with the message, "they are scared of joy because they don't have it and they don't understand it."

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.