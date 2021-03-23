Bette Midler, Elijah Wood and many others spoke out about the Boulder shooting Monday afternoon

Celebrities, Others React to Boulder Shooting That Killed 10: 'When Is Enough Enough?'

Following the mass shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., celebrities, politicians and advocates are reacting to the news that 10 people were killed in the senseless attack.

Authorities in Boulder have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa of Arvada, Colo. At this point, there is no known motive for Monday's shooting, which occurred less than a week after eight people were fatally shot at three separate Atlanta-area spas by a single shooter.

The victims from the Boulder attack were identified Tuesday as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The shooting came to an end after the suspect was confronted by law enforcement and sustained a wound to his leg.

"There was an exchange of gunfire [and the] suspect was shot," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold at the press conference. "The suspect in stable condition and was taken for treatment."

Shortly after news of Monday's mass shooting started to spread, actor Elijah Wood discussed the attack on Twitter, calling it "horrendous."

"When is enough enough?," asked the Lord of the Rings star. "We CANNOT accept that this is normal and can't be changed. This is beyond sad and exhausting. So much love to the victims and their families and to a future where this is no longer a part of our reality."

Actress Mia Farrow, the mother of journalist Ronan Farrow, also Tweeted about the shooting.

"Boulder shooter carried an AR-15," she wrote. "No civilian needs to own or carry such a weapon." (Police have said the shooter carried a rifle, but did not specify which kind of gun.)

Country artist Luke Bryan also tweeted about the shooting, writing, "My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Praying for healing."

Bette Midler also reacted to Monday's violence, tweeting out, "Two mass shootings in one week. At least ten dead today in Boulder, Colorado. What a country."

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords — herself, a survivor of gun violence — responded to Monday's news by urging lawmakers "to take action," noting, "It doesn't have to be this way."

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, also reacted to the killings.

"What happened in Colorado yesterday was predictable and preventable," Guttenburg wrote. "This is why we have to stop the NRA."

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Video footage of his arrest shows the suspect limping, and his right leg, covered in blood.

The suspect has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces, and has no attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

During Tuesday's press conference, a number of elected officials discussed the sorrow of the community.

"It's been a painful year," Colorado Governor Jared Polis told reporters. "As we sit here once again, surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible senseless loss."