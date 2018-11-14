Alyssa Milano, Natalie Portman, OINTB Stars & More Partner to Stop Investments in Private Prisons

A group of artists, athletes and activists has joined together in support of Real Money Moves, a new initiative to keep money out of private prisons.

Real Money Moves, from social investment firm Candide Group, aims to raise awareness about where Americans invest their money.

Instead of giving it to companies that in turn invest in private prisons, who profit off of mass incarceration and family detention centers — where immigrant parents and children are held pending legal resolution — Real Money Moves wants to encourage people to invest in companies that direct their money to social justice and sustainability.

The star-studded list of supporters — who together have committed more than $10 million — includes Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alyssa Milano, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, Amy Schumer and Gloria Steinem, as well as as the NFL’s Spencer Paysinger, Derrick Morgan, Jelani Jenkins and others.

Cast members of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, including Taylor Schilling and Natasha Lyonne, have also pledged their support. As OITNB‘s Alysia Reiner says in the Real Money Moves announcement video, premiered above: “Would you be comfortable profiting from imprisoned families? What if I told you you already are.”

Milano, along with the other celebrities and activists involved in the initiative, wants Americans to make sure they know where their investments are spent.

“Most Americans don’t realize that the big banks that they give all of their money to, household names like Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase, actually invest their money in things like private prisons that profit from family detention,” the actress said in a statement. “It’s time for people who have wealth and influence to put their money where their mouth is and commit to social investing.”

“Investing is about building a legacy,” adds the Tennessee Titans’ Morgan. “That means not just building wealth, but being conscious about what that wealth does in the world.”

Candide’s Morgan Simon said: “The most impactful thing you can do when it comes to your money is pick up the phone and ask your financial advisor where your money spends the night.”

Learn more at Real Money Moves’ website.