Slain Mom, Kids Were Found with Stab Wounds in Celebration Home, Dad Allegedly Attempted Suicide

The Todt family Facebook

When sheriff’s deputies in the storybook town of Celebration, Florida, showed up at Anthony Todt’s door with federal agents on Jan. 13, they had no idea that the bodies of the man’s wife, three children and the family dog lay decomposing inside.

The 44-year-old physical therapist allegedly told deputies his wife, Megan Todt, 42, was in an upstairs bedroom sleeping, an arrest warrant affidavit shows, NBC Connecticut reports.

Deputies called her name but no one answered, the affidavit says, local station WESH reports.

Now, a preliminary autopsy report from the Florida office of the medical examiner reveals chilling details about what happened to the family who’d been reported missing on Jan. 6, the Hartford Courant reports.

RELATED: 4 Bodies Found Inside Disney-Developed Home in Florida, and Deaths Are ‘Suspicious’

Megan, and two of their children, Alek, 13 and Tyler, 11, had been stabbed in the abdomen, the Courant reports.

The couple’s youngest child, 4-year-old Zoey, was found dead but wasn’t stabbed, the report says, according to the Courant.

Despite the findings of the autopsy report, the medical examiner hasn’t ruled on the cause of death for the mother and children, who were found in a second-floor bedroom, the affidavit states.

Todt was bleary-eyed when officers went to arrest him because he allegedly said he tried to overdose on Benadryl, the report says, NBC Connecticut reports.

“Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be shaking,” according to the affidavit, NBC News reports.

Todt allegedly told detectives that he had taken “an unknown amount” of the allergy medicine “in an attempt to commit suicide,” the affidavit says.

Authorities believe he had been living inside the home with the decomposing bodies since late December.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 13. He is charged with four counts of premeditated murder and one count of felony animal cruelty.

Anthony allegedly confessed to killing his family, say authorities, WESH reports.

RELATED: Florida Dad Arrested After Wife, 3 Kids, Dog Are Found Dead in Disney-Developed Home

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led Anthony to allegedly kill his entire family, but he appeared to be under huge financial and legal strain.

RELATED: Man Accused of Killing Family in Celebration Home Was in Deep Debt, Accused of Defrauding $130,000

Sheriff’s deputies had gone to his house on Jan. 13 with federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services who were serving him with a warrant for an unrelated charge of fraud, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE and filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut.

Court records show that Anthony was deep in debt, owing creditors more than $100,000.

On Dec. 26, the family had been served with an eviction notice from their rental home in Celebration.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Anthony and his family had moved to Celebration from Colchester, Connecticut, though it’s unclear how long they’d lived in the Disney-developed dream town, which Disney no longer owns.

Anthony has not yet entered a plea. The public defender representing him could not immediately be reached for comment.

Anthony remains held in Osceola County Jail.