CDC Employee Identified as Woman Killed in Atlanta Shooting

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Amy St. Pierre, cdc worker identified as victim of atlanta shooting
Amy St. Pierre. Photo: Amy St. Pierre/Facebook

A CDC employee has been identified as the woman killed in the mass shooting in Atlanta.

Amy St. Pierre, 38, died and four other women were injured in an attack at Northside Hospital Midtown medical building Wednesday.

"CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," a spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

St. Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene, Jimmy Sadler, senior investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner Center tells PEOPLE.

The suspected gunman, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, has been taken into custody.

The mass shooting occurred just after noon Wednesday in the waiting room of an office on the 11th floor, 11Alive reported. According to authorities, Patterson had a medical appointment at the facility.

Deion Patterson
Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

Four other women, ages 25, 39, 56 and 71, were also shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three of them are in critical condition late Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After the shooting, authorities said Patterson went to a nearby Shell Station where he drove off in a vehicle that was left running nearby.

He was later taken into custody just before 8 p.m. in the pool area of an apartment complex on Killarney Drive in Cobb County, according to WBSTV.

While authorities searched for his whereabouts, the Atlanta PD issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, causing Atlanta Public Schools to go on lockdown. The Northside Medical Midtown also announced it would close on Thursday.

The cause behind the shooting remains unknown as the case remains under investigation, Atlanta authorities announced during a Wednesday press conference.

According to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson issued to CBS News, Patterson was discharged from the United States Coast Guard in January.

"The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson. Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families," the statement reads. "The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023."

Patterson has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, ABC7 reported. It is unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

