CBS Pulls FBI Season Finale After Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

CBS has pulled the season finale of FBI following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that occurred earlier Tuesday.

Responding to tweets asking about Tuesday night's episode, the official Twitter account for FBI said, "In light of current events, a rebroadcast of FBI will air tonight. The FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted season finales will air as scheduled."

The final episode of the crime drama's fourth season, titled "Prodigal Son," involved the show's central team preventing a school shooting, Deadline reports. A sneak peek for the episode has been removed from the CBS website.

The episode synopsis, according to Deadline, read: "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case."

Apple TV also canceled a planned red-carpet premiere for the new series Physical "out of respect" for the tragedy.

In a statement shared with Deadline, the show's cast and creative team offered their "heartfelt support" for those affected by the violence.

At the time of publication, 19 people are dead — 18 students and a teacher — following a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the shooter, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, is dead.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock (12955620b) Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas Texas School-Shooting, Uvalde, United States - 24 May 2022 Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock

Two injured patients — a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl — are currently being treated at the University Health San Antonio, the hospital tweeted.

Abbott said two responding officers were injured and expected to survive, according to ABC.

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation in the wake of the tragedy. "I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again," he said in part. "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act."

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted of the president.

RELATED VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris Gives Speech about Texas School Shooting

The act of violence comes less than two weeks after a shooter opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people. Authorities have declared the mass shooting a hate crime targeting Black people.

The elementary school shooting also falls nearly 10 years after the tragic events at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators at the elementary schools lost their lives to gun violence.

The Newtown Action Alliance, a gun violence prevention organization launched after the 2012 mass shooting, issued a statement on Twitter following Uvalde urging change.

"These shootings are preventable but those [who] stood with the NRA after Sandy Hook nearly 10 years ago did absolutely nothing to prevent these tragedies," the Alliance stated. "We need change."