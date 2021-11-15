Cavanna Smith was shot in the face on the morning of Oct. 6

Pregnant Texas Woman Texted Sister Fearing for Her Life, Now Boyfriend Is Fugitive on Murder Charge

Authorities in Houston are trying to locate a 25-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Texas for Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, who allegedly shot Cavanna Smith, 25, on the morning of Oct. 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Boyd is wanted on one count of capital murder.

According to police, Boyd stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 165 lbs. Boyd also has brown eyes and black hair.

Citing the arrest warrant, KPRC-TV reports that investigators allege Boyd abducted Smith on Oct. 6, and that the pregnant woman managed to text her sister while being held captive.

In the harrowing texts, according to KPRC-TV, Smith — who allegedly informed Boyd she was pregnant on Oct. 3 — tells her sister she has been kidnapped, and that she is stuck in the back of her boyfriend's truck.

Smith last texted her sister at 6:44 a.m. that morning, reports KHOU, which also obtained a copy of the arrest warrant. A minute later, Smith's sister called the victim's phone, which went straight to voicemail.

There were at least three witnesses to the killing who recalled seeing Brown tumble to the ground after being shot, the warrant states.

Kwanmaine Travion Boyd Kwanmaine Travion Boyd | Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Boyd, the witnesses told authorities, allegedly fled the scene in a white truck.

First responders arrived to find Smith dead in the street about three miles from her home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police located Boyd's truck earlier this month — parked in the driveway of an abandoned home.

KPRC-TV reports that detectives recovered a greeting card from Boyd's home, in which Smith wrote, "Kwan, I know this isn't what we expected but WE ARE expecting!" Next to it was an ultrasound image dated Oct. 5.