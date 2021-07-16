Corrissa A. McCalister has been sentenced to two years of probation and community service, and must register as a sex offender within 90 days

Catholic School Teacher Who Coached Track Sexually Abused Boy, 15, While Driving Him Home from Meet

An Ohio high school teacher and who coached track must register as a sex offender after she pleaded guilty to sexual battery for having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Corissa A. McCalister, 22, has been sentenced to two years of probation and community service, PEOPLE confirms. She must register as a sex offender within 90 days.

McCalister was a Spanish teacher at Central Catholic High School in Steubenville, Ohio. She also coached both cross country and track. It was her first year of teaching.

Authorities say the abuse occurred on March 30 of this year, when McCalister drove the student home from a track meet at a rival school. Sheriff Joe Myers told WTRF at the time that McCalister parked her car at the Harrison County Fair ground in Cadiz, Ohio. She and the student allegedly had sexual intercourse in her parked car.

Charging documents obtained by WTRF said the student's mother learned about the sexual conduct and reported McCalister to the school. The principal notified other staff members, the Catholic diocese and authorities.

McCalister was placed on administrative leave from the school and was later fired.