Corissa McCalister, 21, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery

Catholic School Teacher and Track Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy She Drove Home from Meet

An Ohio teacher and coach has been arrested after authorities allege she sexually abused a 15-year-old student she was driving home from a track meet.

Corissa McCalister, 21, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to WTOV-TV, McCalister was a Spanish teacher at Central Catholic High School in Steubenville, Ohio. She also coached both cross country and track. It was her first year of teaching.

Authorities say that abuse occurred on March 30, when McCalister drove the student home from a track meet at a rival school. Sheriff Joe Myers told WTRF that McCalister parked her car at the Harrison County Fair ground in Cadiz, Ohio. She and the student allegedly had sexual intercourse in her parked car.

Charging documents obtained by WTRF state the student's mother learned about the alleged sexual conduct and reported McCalister to the school. The principal notified other staff members, the Catholic diocese and authorities.

McCalister has been put on administrative leave from the school.

The allegations prompted a statement from the area diocese. "I am deeply saddened by news of the allegations," Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton said in a press release. "I offer my prayers for healing for the victim and the victim's family as well as the Catholic Central school community."