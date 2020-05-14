Indiana Football Player, Siblings Honor 'Hardworking, Fun-Loving' Mom Killed Before Ex Found Dead

Cassondra Wilson was killed before her ex-husband, Troy Wilson, was found dead

The three children of the prominent Indiana businesswoman who was killed a day before her ex-husband was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide paid tribute to their mother on social media.

On Friday night, Cassondra Wilson, 45, of Columbus, Indiana, was shot and killed while she was visiting an apartment in Columbus, local station WTHR reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities in Indianapolis found the body of her ex-husband, Troy Wilson, 44, outside an office building on Dandy Trail, The Republic reports. He had hung himself, a police report states, WTHR reports.

“From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe,” siblings Jaden, 24, Cameron, 21, a wide receiver on Indiana University’s football team, and Sydney Wilson, 18, wrote about their mother on the GoFundMe page they set up to defray costs of her funeral.

“Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community,” it reads. “Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world. All donations received will be used for personal and death-related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.”

So far the GoFundMe account has raised nearly $80,000.

In the year since Cassondra and Troy divorced, she had filed a protective order against him, which was still active at the time of her death, Lt. Matt Harris, the Public Information Officer at the Columbus Police Department, said Monday, Sports Illustrated reports.

Investigators have not officially ruled the case a murder-suicide as they continue to investigate, Columbus police Lt. Matt Harris said, Fox 59 reports.

Image zoom Cassondra Wilson and children

In an emotional Facebook post, Troy’s sister, Lindsey Wilson, revealed that depression had taken hold of her brother in the months leading up to the deaths.

Talking about how an estimated 800,000 people die by suicide every year, she wrote, “Troy took his own life the morning of 09 May 2020 following the shooting death of his ex-wife the night prior. But I truly believe we lost my brother long before then to depression."

She added that her brother made a "bad decision that cost him his life and has impacted the lives of so many others.

A prominent local businesswoman, Cassondra was the founder and CEO of TrainerConnect, which provides corporate training.

Described as a "wonderful mom with a deep love for family," former Columbus Mayor Fred Armstrong told The Republic Cassondra had "built her life" around her children.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the days following the family tragedy, the Indiana University community rallied around Cam.