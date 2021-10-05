Brian Laundrie's Sister Responds, 'I Don't Know' When Asked if Brother Killed Gabby Petito

Cassie Laundrie took questions for 20 minutes from protestors who'd gathered outside her home

Cassie Laundrie said this week she does not know if her brother, Brian Laundrie, killed his fiancé, Gabby Petito, and could not say one way or the other if she thinks her parents may have helped him disappear.

In a 20-minute video, shot by protestors who'd assembled outside her home, the sister replied, "I don't know" when asked point blank if Brian Laundrie killed Petito, the 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., native whom he was engaged to marry.

She had the very same response when asked by the protestors if her parents assisted Laundrie in his vanishing; Laundrie has not been seen since allegedly leaving his parents' North Port, Fla., home for a hike on Sept. 14.

Authorities have been searching for the 23-year-old for weeks now. Laundrie is considered. fugitive from justice, after the Sept. 23 issuance of an arrest warrant for alleged unauthorized use of a debit card.

Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home on Sept. 1 — alone — following a nearly two month-long road trip with Petito.

The couple had been traveling across the country in a repurposed van. Petito was found murdered on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming — eight days after her mother reported her missing.

In the video, exclusively obtained by NewsNationNow, Cassie Laundrie also has some choice words for the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, telling the protestors she felt as though she'd been "thrown under the bus" by him in a statement issued Friday.

That statement affirmed local media reports that Cassie had visited her parents and Brian at Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, Fla., on Sept. 6 and 7.

"I'm in the boat where I'm getting ignored by my family and thrown under the bus by my family's attorney," she told the crowd.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Bertolino clarified that Cassie Laundrie is not his client.

"I know that Cassie's comments can only be attributed to the press twisting my words and hers, which were only given to clarify prior mischaracterizations by the press, with the hopes of further sensationalizing this tragic story," the statement reads.

It concludes: "Cassie was unhappy with my choice of words when I indicated that Brian had 'stopped by' Cassie's house on September 1 in a previous statement."

Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest in the case, but has refused to sit down with investigators to discuss Petito's whereabouts.