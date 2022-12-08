Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of Fla. mom Cassie Carli, who was found dead in an Alabama barn in April a week after vanishing, has been indicted on a charge of abuse of a corpse, multiple outlets report.

A grand jury indicted Spanevelo, 35, on Tuesday, after he had been charged with the crime in October. Carli's body was found dumped in a shallow grave inside the barn in Springville, Ala.

Carli, 37, was last seen alive on March 27 with her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, in the Navarre, Fla., parking lot of a restaurant near their home.

She and Spanevelo were due to meet there for Saylor's custody exchange, PEOPLE previously reported. The former couple had been enmeshed in a years-long custody dispute over Saylor, and a judge had recently forced Spanevelo to pay more than $5,000 in legal fees for Carli's side.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Both Carli and Saylor disappeared after the parking-lot custody exchange, but Saylor was found safe two days later, per officials. Carli's car was also recovered days later at a beachside boat ramp with her purse still inside it, per reports.

Authorities never revealed where the little girl had been during the time she disappeared or whether she was with anyone when she was found.

In October, Carli's cause and manner of death were ruled undetermined by the county coroner.

Spanevelo has reportedly been instructed to provide DNA.

Spanevelo has not entered a plea, and PEOPLE was not able to reach his attorney.