Cash App Founder Bob Lee Is Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco, Remembered as 'Force of Nature'

Tech executive Bob Lee was the first chief technology officer of Square and founded the highly successful mobile payment service, Cash App

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 5, 2023 12:45 PM
bob lee

Bob Lee, a successful technology executive who founded Cash App, has been killed in a stabbing attack in San Francisco.

Lee's death was confirmed in a statement from the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where the 43-year-old was the chief product officer. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said Lee was survived by a loving family and a "collection of close friends and collaborators."

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article," Goldbard said. "He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

Goldbard added: "We will miss you Bob. We love you."

A statement from the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to reports of a stabbing on April 4 at 2:35 a.m. A 43-year-old man who'd sustained life-threatening injuries was found at the 300 block of Main Street in the Rincon Hills area. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries. The police statement said homicide detectives were investigating and no arrests have been made.

The tech executive's death sparked an outpouring of grief from many former colleagues and friends, who posted tributes on social media.

Former MMA fighter Jake Shields posted a tweet saying, "I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the 'good' part of the city."

"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, tweeted.

In the MobileCoin tribute to Lee, Goldbard said the tech guru got the nickname Crazy Bob "from water polo, but in a way, it worked for the rest of his life too. He was a person who understood the world in ways I don't even understand myself."

"He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world."

