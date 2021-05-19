Cash Gernon was abducted from a Dallas home on Saturday morning as he slept

Motive Remains Unknown in Slaying of Texas Boy Cash Gernon: 'Who Does This to a 4-Year-Old Kid?'

Texas authorities are trying to determine a motive in the killing of Cash Gernon, a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in the street just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

For those close with Cash, the shock over the boy's violent death has left them searching for answers. "Honestly, I'm confused," Kamron Mori, who considered the young boy a "brother," tells WFAA-TV. "Like why? He's 4, ya know. Like, who does this to a 4-year-old kid?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cash was found lying in the street with multiple unspecified wounds on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A child was murdered through a violent act. We believe an edged weapon was used," police executive assistant chief Albert Martinez told reporters over the weekend. "Even us as police officers, we are shocked. We're very angry about what has happened to the small child."

Darriynn Brown Darriynn Brown | Credit: Dallas Police

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Sunday, police announced an arrest in the case.

"The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown," the Dallas Police Department said in a news release. "He is charged with kidnapping and burglary. Dallas investigators anticipate additional charges, pending results from a forensic analysis."

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV, Cash was sleeping in the home Saturday morning when Brown allegedly broke in and kidnapped him. Hours later Cash was found dead, just blocks from his home.

There were video surveillance cameras inside the home that allegedly filmed the kidnapping.

According to a press release on Monday, the boy's biological mother, Melinda Seagroves, had been trying to find her children since the dad allegedly took them earlier this year. Cash's twin brother has since been reunited with Seagroves, police say.