Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee and Suspect Argued About Suspect's Sister Before Killing: Witness

The man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee with a kitchen knife and leaving him to die on the streets of San Francisco last week may have argued with him prior to the killing, authorities say.

Charging documents issued by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and reviewed by PEOPLE state that Lee, 43, and murder suspect Nima Momeni may had a tense interaction the night of the stabbing.

That night, a witness claimed he overheard Momeni, 38, "questioning [the] victim regarding whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate." The "victim had to reassure defendant nothing inappropriate had happened," the documents read.

According to the documents, a text message sent to Lee from Momeni's sister suggests she was aware of an uncomfortable incident between Lee and her brother.

"Just wanted to make sure your (sic) doing ok I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class," the text message reads, according to the documents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lee and Momeni — a fellow tech entrepreneur and IT expert — were allegedly captured on surveillance footage driving to a dark and secluded area of San Francisco during the early morning hours of April 4, following the argument.

Citing the footage, prosecutors say the pair were later seen standing on a sidewalk in the Rincon Hill neighborhood for about five minutes before the suspect allegedly appeared to "suddenly move" toward the victim.

The men then separated and Momeni was allegedly captured on video leaving the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Lee, a father of two, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner determined Lee died from multiple stab wounds — one in the hip and two to the chest, per the documents.

Prosecutors have called the deadly attack against him "planned" and "deliberate," the documents read, noting the alleged murder weapon.

"The defendant not only drove the victim to a secluded area in the opposite direction of his hotel but brought a kitchen knife with him. Defendant did not use some type of pocket knife, but a cooking knife from an apartment and kitchen," the documents allege.

In an email to PEOPLE, Momeni's defense attorney Paula Canny wrote, "Although the District Attorney charged Nima with murder, it's not a murder!" It's unclear if she entered a plea to the charge on his behalf.

Momeni is scheduled to appear in court April 25.