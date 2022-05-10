Casey White Told Authorities His 'Wife' Had Shot Herself, and Said He Didn't Do It
Accused killer Casey White allegedly referred to Vicky White — the Alabama corrections officer who helped him escape jail more than a week ago — as his "wife," and reportedly told investigators she shot herself in the head during a brief police pursuit.
U.S. Marshal Matt Keely told CNN that while authorities were taking him into custody in Indiana on Monday, Casey, 38, told them he did not fire the bullet that killed Vicky.
The 56-year-old former corrections officer died Monday evening after being transported to a nearby hospital.
Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Investigators do not believe the pair were actually married, and officers did not fire their weapons during the pursuit.
On Monday, Casey and Vicky — who are not related but reportedly had a romantic relationship — were located when investigators followed up on a citizen tip that led them to an Evansville, Ind., hotel.
The suspects fled the scene in a Cadillac, launching a police pursuit that ended with a car wreck.
It was unclear Tuesday who owned the vehicle, but Vicky was behind the wheel.
RELATED: Prison Officer Vicky White Dead After Being Rushed to the Hospital as Escaped Inmate Lover Captured
In the aftermath of the crash, Vicky was discovered pinned in the vehicle, with injuries that appeared to be caused by self-inflicted gunfire, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told PEOPLE.
Wedding emphasized that further investigation is needed to definitively conclude that she shot herself.
Casey surrendered at the scene and is in custody, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.
At a press conference last week, Singleton said that Vicky "strictly" violated department policy by transporting Casey alone. According to Singleton, policy dictates that someone charged with murder should be escorted by two deputies.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Last week, it was revealed that a warrant had been issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree and identity theft.
Investigators have confirmed that a prior attempt by Casey to escape the same jail was thwarted in 2020.
Casey and Vicky vanished the day after Vicky filed paperwork for her retirement. April 29 was her last day of work, and Vicky sold her house a month ago.