Casey and Vicky White Had Phone Sex During Nearly 950 Calls, Might Have Planned Prison Escape: Sheriff

Detectives are reviewing hours of recordings to see if Casey and Vicky White discussed their jailbreak

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015.

Published on September 15, 2022 10:34 AM
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Casey White and Vicky White. Photo: U.S. Marshals Service via AP; Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities in Alabama have learned that accused killer Casey White and Vicky White spoke by phone 949 times before the now-deceased corrections officer helped him escape jail on April 29.

AL.com spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, who said investigators are still listening to recordings of those calls to see if the pair discussed their plans to break him out of the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence.

"We're in the process of listening to those calls to see if there's any information there that might help us,'' Singleton told the site, adding, "The only thing I know for a fact was that they had some phone sex."

Singleton says authorities have audio of 949 phone calls made between the inmate and the prison guard from August 2021 until Feb. 22, 2022.

He said the calls were made while Casey White, 38, was at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, before he was transferred to the Lauderdale County Jail.

White had been serving a 75-year sentence on for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2015 before kidnapping her two roommates.

The sheriff said he did not yet know if some of the calls took place while 56-year-old Vicky White was on duty as the supervisor at the Lauderdale County Jail.

"I'd be shocked if some of them weren't,'' he said to AL.com. "That's a lot of phone calls. I think what it tells us is they were definitely in a relationship."

The couple went on the run after the April 29 escape. It would be 11 days before authorities would track them to Indiana.

Casey and Vicky — who are not related — were located on when investigators followed up on a citizen tip that led them to an Evansville, Ind., hotel. The pair fled in a Cadillac, spurring a police chase that ended in a crash and gunfire.

As officers were closing in, Vicky White allegedly ended her own life, shooting herself in the head.

Casey surrendered at the scene and remains in custody.

Investigators have said Casey had made a prior escape attempt from the same jail in 2020.

Casey and Vicky vanished the day after Vicky filed paperwork for her retirement. April 29 was her last day of work, and Vicky sold her house a month before.

In July, Casey White was indicted for felony murder in connection with Vicky's death.

Dash camera footage for the apprehension of Casey White
Casey White. Evansville Police Department

During the escape, Casey was allegedly driven away from the Lauderdale County Jail by Vicky. Authorities said Vicky told them she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation — but no such appointment had been scheduled.

Police recovered the patrol car the two left the jail in abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

According to AL.com, Casey's attorneys are trying to move him to the Cullman County Jail.

