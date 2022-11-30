Casey Anthony's Father is 'Outraged and Appalled' At Allegations of Molestation: 'He Denies It All'

Casey Anthony's father is reeling from his daughter's new interview — and is considering taking legal action against her.

Casey, now 36, is telling her version of events on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a three-part limited series which is now streaming on Peacock. In the docuseries, she sits down for her first on-camera interview ever.

During her extensive interview, Anthony drops several bombshells — and elaborates on allegations that she had been sexually abused by her father, George. (He vehemently denied her claims in court and has never been charged. He did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment.)

She also speculates that George may have staged Caylee's drowning in order to cover up that he had been abusing his granddaughter.

George Anthony, now 71, is aware of his daughter's new allegations against him. According to a source in the Anthony family's inner circle, he's devastated at the claims. "He's outraged and appalled," the insider tells PEOPLE. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all, and will continue to deny it all until his final breath."

"George is keeping a pretty strong exterior, but this tears him up," the insider continues. "He still loves his daughter, and he loved his granddaughter. So this is beyond difficult for him."

Orange County Sheriff's Office HO.

In the docuseries, Casey Anthony gives her version of what happened on June 16, 2008, when Caylee was last seen.

"I wasn't feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down," she said during the docuseries. "I had her lay in bed with me."

"I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," she continues. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."

Casey says she then saw George Anthony holding her daughter.

"He was standing there with her," she says. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."

"He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says 'It's going to be ok.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away."

Casey says she went to stay with her then boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro — but she didn't tell anyone what had happened. She says she wasn't under the impression that Caylee was dead.

"During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive," she says. "My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

According to the insider, George was incredulous when he first heard her story.

"George knew he was going to be thrown under the bus, but didn't expect her to run him over so many times," says the Anthony family source. "She backed up the bus and ran him over again and again. He's really hurt by it."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is now streaming on Peacock.