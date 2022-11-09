Casey Anthony Will 'Finally Set the Record Straight' in Upcoming Documentary, Says Friend

Casey Anthony is finally breaking her silence in her first televised interview — and those close to the notorious Florida woman say she is excited to have her side heard.

Anthony, now 36, will speak out on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a three-part limited series premiering Nov. 29 on Peacock. In the documentary, she sits down for her first on-camera interview. Anthony was given no creative control of the project and there were no guidelines to what questions could be asked, according to Peacock.

So why did Anthony consent to an interview?

"Everyone has been talking about Casey for 14 years," says a source close to Anthony. "But she hasn't really talked. So now she's ready to talk. She will finally set the record straight."

Anthony became internationally infamous in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. For nearly six months, countless volunteers conducted a nationwide search for the toddler, following up on hundreds of leads.

That December, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area near the family home.

Anthony was charged with murder. Her 2011 trial was a media circus, with at least 40 million people watching at least some of the testimony, according to Nielsen Research. Anthony was infamously acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 — but convicted of four counts of lying to police, for which she served prison time.

Anthony has previously spoken out just once before about the case, giving an interview to the Associated Press in 2017. During the interview, which was not on camera, Anthony acknowledged that the public didn't like her — but claimed that she didn't care.

"I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she told the outlet. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

"I didn't do what I was accused of, but I fought for three years," she continued. "Not just for me, but for my daughter."

During the 2017 interview, Anthony revealed that she has attempted to maintain a social life — drinking with friends at local bars where she says the men are attracted to her and often buy her drinks. She also said she has had short-lived romances since the trial, though she says she keeps a lonely, guarded life now.

Anthony made headlines last year when she got into a bar fight with a woman who was competing for the same man as her. The woman allegedly poured a drink on Anthony after a verbal altercation.

Mostly, Anthony lives a quiet life in South Florida and avoids the spotlight.

"Since she got out of jail, she's kept to herself," the source close to Anthony said in April, when PEOPLE first reported about the upcoming documentary. "And people are always talking s--- about her. Every few months, a story about what she's doing is published, and you guys [the media] just say whatever you want to say. But now she feels like it's time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies will begin streaming on Peacock on Nov. 29.