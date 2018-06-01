Casey Anthony 'Is Tired of Her Father Blaming Her' for Caylee’s Death: Source

George and Cindy Anthony made headlines earlier this week when they got into a heated argument during a television interview about their daughter Casey.

During the interview with A&E’s Elizabeth Vargas, the couple had divergent theories about what happened to their 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, who disappeared from the Orlando home in June 2008 and was found dead six months later.

George theorized that Casey had given Caylee “something to make her sleep,” which ultimately caused her death. Cindy countered that the toddler had drowned in the family pool.

The interview garnered millions of viewers — but Casey was not one of them, a source close to her tells PEOPLE. Nevertheless, she read about the interview online.

“She did catch up with it after the fact,” the source says of Casey, who lives in South Florida. “She doesn’t really know why people can’t move on from her. This happened so long ago at this point.”

Casey, 32, has only spoken out once since her shocking 2011 acquittal on murder charges. In the Associated Press interview, she maintained that she did not kill her daughter. “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

George and Cindy’s A&E interview grew contentious when the couple talked about their daughter’s multiple lies to police about Caylee’s whereabouts.

“Casey learned by example,” Cindy said to George. “You lied to me for several years, and that’s where our daughter got it.”

“This is not supposed to be about us,” George replied.

As the interview continued, George and Cindy continued to bicker. At one point, he told her to “shut up,” which prompted her to storm out of the interview that was taking place in their home. He later apologized and she returned to the set.

The source tells PEOPLE that Casey has tried to distance herself from her infamy. “Casey really tries not to watch this type of thing,” the insider says. “When her parents get on TV, she knows it’s just going to be all sorts of high drama, and she’s not into that.”

“She’s tired of her father blaming her for Caylee,” the source continues. “She was found not guilty, but her parents — her father especially — can’t deal with that. She’s done with him.”

Casey and George no longer speak. The source says Casey has no desire to reconnect with him, and George told Vargas he feels the same way. When asked by Vargas if he wants to maintain contact with his daughter, he gave a one-word answer. “No.”

At another part of his interview, he said of Casey, “Cindy and I must have raised a bad seed.”