Casey Anthony Speaks Out in Explosive Documentary: 'I Lied. But No One Asked Why'

Since 2008, there have been hundreds of documentaries and news specials about Casey Anthony.

Seemingly everyone has spoken out — prosecutors, the defense team, and Anthony's parents and friends. Even the judge spoke out about the controversial verdict, TODAY reported.

But now, Anthony herself is telling her version of events. Now at 36 years old, she gives an extensive — and explosive — interview on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a three-part limited series which begins streaming Nov. 29 on Peacock. In the documentary, she sits down for her first on-camera interview ever.

"I lied," she admits in a newly-released trailer. "But no one asked why." The trailer can be viewed below.

The case, which still gains attention, was one of the most widely-watched criminal trials in history. According to Nielsen research, an estimated 40 million Americans watched some or all of the trial — and the verdict was viewed by almost 100 million people worldwide.

In 2008, Anthony became internationally infamous after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. Six months after the girl vanished, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area near the family home.

Anthony was charged with murder. During her 2011 trial, her legal team said that Caylee had drowned in the family pool. She was infamously acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011, but convicted of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement and served prison time.

The documentary also features several of Anthony's friends and closest confidantes, as well as key members of her legal team.

In the documentary, Anthony answers difficult questions and provides an alternate theory to what happened to Caylee. She also discusses her penchant for dishonesty and explains her family dynamic.

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies will begin streaming on Peacock on Nov. 29.