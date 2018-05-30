Casey Anthony’s Father Says She's a 'Bad Seed' — But Mom Blames Dad: 'Casey Learned by Example'

It’s been nearly a decade since 2-year-old Caylee Anthony disappeared from the Orlando home that she shared with her mother, Casey Anthony, and her grandparents, George and Cindy.

She was last seen on June 15, 2008 — but wasn’t reported missing until a month later. On December 11, 2008, the little girl’s remains were found in a wooded area just a few hundred feet from the family home.

In the past ten years, George and Cindy Anthony have struggled to come to terms with the death of their granddaughter and the subsequent murder trial of Casey Anthony. (She was acquitted in 2011.)

It hasn’t been easy. Over the years, the grandparents have given several interviews in which they differ on their theories of what happened to Caylee.

On Monday night’s interview with Elizabeth Vargas on A&E, George Anthony theorized that Casey had given Caylee “something to make her sleep,” which ultimately caused her death. Cindy Anthony countered that the toddler had drowned in the family pool.

The interview grew contentious when the couple talked about their daughter’s mutliple lies to police about Caylee’s whereabouts.

“Casey learned by example,” Cindy said to George. “You lied to me for several years, and that’s where our daughter got it.”

“This is not supposed to be about us,” George replied.

As the interview continued, George and Cindy continued to bicker. At one point, he told her to “shut up,” which prompted her to storm out of the interview that was taking place in their home. He later apologized and she returned to the set.

So how did Casey Anthony become an infamous figure? While Cindy maintained that she “changed overnight” as a young mom, George had a different theory. “Cindy and I must have raised a bad seed,” he told Vargas.

PEOPLE has learned that Casey Anthony didn’t watch her parents’ interview live, but she has since seen their comments online. “Casey really tries not to watch this type of thing,” says a source close to the 32-year-old. “When her parents get on TV, she knows it’s just going to be all sorts of high drama, and she’s not into that.”

“She doesn’t know why they keep getting on television to talk about it,” the source continues. “It has been ten years. They would be much better off if they just dealt with things privately rather than going out in front of TV cameras yet again.”

Casey Anthony is now living in South Florida with one of her private investigators. In an Associated Press interview earlier this year, she said, “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

But George Anthony says he doesn’t sleep well. In an interview last year, he said that he often sees an apparition of Caylee in the family home. He has also said multiple times that he does not desire a relationship with his infamous daughter, who once accused him of molesting her — an allegation he vehemently denies.

When asked by Vargas if he wants to maintain contact with his daughter, he gave a one-word answer. “No.”