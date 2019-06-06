Casey Anthony may be coming to a theater near you.

The Florida woman, who was famously acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, recently disclosed she was planning to make a racy movie based on her life. The film, tentatively called As I Was Told, will allegedly contain her explanation of how Caylee died.

Newsweek reports that the film could be released next year.

Anthony, 33, lives in South Florida with a private investigator who worked on the case. She has kept a low profile — until now.

“She’s very calculated,” a source close to Anthony tells PEOPLE. “She wants to tell her side of the story. That’s her big plan: to finally, 11 years later, tell what happened. And she’s going to tell everything.”

The movie will include several racy parts, Anthony tells the Daily Mail. Anthony acknowledges that she has been with several men, and that there will be a scene that will depict how she became pregnant.

So why would a movie about Caylee’s death have racy sex scenes?

“Casey is really smart,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She knows what will get people to watch. She has to tell her side, but she knows what audiences want to see, which is sex. She’s not ashamed to talk about sex, or own up to what she has done in the past. So is the movie going to be racy and explicit? Yes. But it won’t be gratuitous. It’s part of her story. She’s used to controversy.”

Anthony’s controversial past includes the 2008 disappearance of Caylee, who was missing for 31 days before Anthony’s mother, Cindy, reported her missing. After a worldwide search for the missing toddler, the girl’s remains were found in a wooded lot less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony family home.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder.

Her 2011 trial was a media circus, with at least 40 million people watching at least some of the testimony, according to Nielsen Research. She was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 — but convicted of four counts of lying to police.

After her controversial acquittal, she was described by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America” — a moniker that stuck.

Anthony talked to several production companies before choosing one for the new film, which she has said would be filmed in North Carolina. The film will be low-budget, but Anthony will be able to put her own stamp of approval on it.

“She’s going to have total editorial control,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “And she’s going to push the envelope. She wants everyone to talk about this movie, and then she’ll never speak publicly about her life — or Caylee’s death — ever again.”