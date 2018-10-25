Casey Anthony's Dad Wishes He Could Be Close To Daughter, But Says 'I Can't Trust Her'

If Casey Anthony decides to have more children, at least one of her close relatives will not have anything to do with the new additions to the family.

On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Oz, George Anthony tells Dr. Mehmet Oz says he will not have a relationship with his controversial daughter — or any children she might have in the future.

“Would I ever be a part of that child’s life? I don’t think so, because Casey and I right now, it’s like oil and water, one of us is floating one of us is sinking or something,” George Anthony says. (An exclusive clip from the interview is shown below.)

Casey Anthony, now 32, was famously acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. During the trial, her defense team alleged that George Anthony had molested Casey from the time she was young — an allegation that George Anthony strongly denied.

The trial damaged the relationship between Casey and her father; they have not spoken for several years.

During the Dr. Oz episode, George Anthony responded to PEOPLE’s recent report that his daughter is “open” to having more children, according to a source close to Anthony.

“When I held Caylee the very first time, I was so excited,” George Anthony recalls. “I was off-the-charts excited. I was three feet off the ground for days, weeks, even some years.”

But his attitude has changed.

“Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time,” George Anthony says.

In a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Casey Anthony said she was unlikely to have more children. “If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

Cindy and George Anthony on Dr. Oz Sony Pictures Television

But in the past 18 months, Anthony has softened her stance.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,'” the source close to Anthony told PEOPLE. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

While George Anthony wishes his daughter the best, he tells the show the relationship is irretrievably broken. “We’re not connected anymore,” he says. “And that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.”

George and Cindy Anthony’s Dr. Oz interview will air Thursday, October 25. Check local listings.