10 Years After Opening Statements, Casey Anthony Juror Reflects on Verdict: 'I Had Reasonable Doubts'

Ten years ago Monday, Casey Anthony had her day in court.

Opening statements began on May 24, 2011 — and both sides leveled jaw-dropping bombshells in the case that horrified the nation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The prosecution alleged that Anthony had used chloroform to kill her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in June 2008, then wrapped duct tape around her nose and mouth. "At the end of this case, you will have no trouble concluding that Caylee Anthony was murdered by her mother," Prosecutor Linda Drane Burdick said in her opening statement.

But lead defense attorney Jose Baez had a different argument.

"Caylee was never missing," Baez told the jury. "On June 16, 2008, she drowned in the family swimming pool. It was a horrible tragedy. A common tragedy."

Minutes later, there was an audible gasp in the courtroom when Baez alleged that Casey's father, George Anthony, molested her when she was 8 years old. (It's an allegation that George disputes. During his testimony, prosecutors asked whether he sexually abused his daughter. "No sir," George said emphatically. "I did not.")

Casey Anthony, center, sits at the defense table as her lawy Credit: Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Throughout the opening statements, the seven women and five men of the jury sat in rapt attention, sometimes taking notes.

"I remember thinking, 'holy s---, this is insane,'" a male juror tells PEOPLE, ten years later. "By the time both sides had finished their statements, I had no idea what to believe. We weren't allowed to talk about it with each other, so we were making small talk at dinner, but there was this big unspoken cloud over us based on what we had just heard."

"We all sat around that night, and it was killing us not to talk," he continues. "We just gave each other these long looks. But no one said a word."

But the juror tells PEOPLE that the defense's theory of Caylee drowning answered a lot of his questions. "It was plausible to me," he says. "And I remember thinking, 'Well, that would explain a hell of a lot.'"

caylee-anthony.jpg Orange County Sheriff's Office HO

By the time that the opening statements were finished, the juror knew he'd be in the jury box for awhile.

"They had both given their theories, and now they were going to have to prove them. I knew that I was going to be there in that courtroom for most of the summer."

For two months, the jurors and five alternates were sequestered in a hotel. They sat through 33 days of testimony, examined more than 400 pieces of evidence and heard 91 witnesses testify.

Ultimately, the jurors did the unexpected, acquitting her of all the serious charges against her. She was only convicted of lying to police. Two weeks later, she walked free from jail.

"Both sides told us that the prosecution had to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," the juror says, "and after all was finished, I had reasonable doubts. I think we all did."

"As time has gone by and I've learned more, I think maybe I would have come up with a different verdict," says the juror, who previously told PEOPLE that his decision still "haunts" him. "But at the time, based on what I knew, and what they told me, I felt that my doubts were reasonable."

And if the juror were to encounter Casey Anthony on the street, what would he say?