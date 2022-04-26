Anthony, now 36, wants to tell her story 11 years after her shocking acquittal

Casey Anthony 'Is Getting Ready to Tell Her Truth' in Upcoming TV Documentary, Says Friend

Casey Anthony is planning to cooperate on a documentary of her life, a source close to her tells PEOPLE.

"She's waited almost 14 years to really talk deeply about her experience," the source says. "She's now getting ready to tell her truth. She feels like it's time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anthony, now 36, was arrested in 2008 for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. For nearly six months, countless volunteers conducted a nationwide search for the toddler, following up on hundreds of leads.

That December, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded area near the family home.

caylee-anthony-1.jpg Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Getty

Anthony was charged with murder. Her 2011 trial was a media circus, with at least 40 million people watching at least some of the testimony, according to Nielsen Research. Anthony was infamously acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 — but convicted of four counts of lying to police.

Anthony has only spoken out once about the case, giving an interview to the Associated Press in 2017. During the interview, which was not on camera, Anthony acknowledged that the public didn't like her — but claimed that she didn't care.

"I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she told the outlet. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

"I didn't do what I was accused of, but I fought for three years," she continued. "Not just for me, but for my daughter."

Red Huber-Pool/Getty Red Huber-Pool/Getty

During the 2017 interview, Anthony revealed that she has attempted to maintain a social life — drinking with friends at local bars where she says the men are attracted to her and often buy her drinks. She also said she has had short-lived romances since the trial, though she says she keeps a lonely, guarded life now.

Anthony made headlines last year when she got into a bar fight with a woman who was competing for the same man as her. The woman allegedly poured a drink on Anthony after a verbal altercation.

Mostly, Anthony lives a quiet life in South Florida and avoids the spotlight.

"Since she got out of jail, she's kept to herself," the source close to Anthony tells PEOPLE, "and people are always talking s--- about her. Every few months, a story about what she's doing is published, and you guys [the media] just say whatever you want to say. But now she feels like it's time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard."