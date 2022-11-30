A Juror Reacts to Casey Anthony's New TV Interview: 'Once a Liar, Always a Liar'

One of the jurors at Casey Anthony's murder trial has watched the new interview the infamous woman gave for a new Peacock docuseries — and he isn't convinced by her explanation of what happened to her daughter.

"Her story just changes all the time," says the male juror, who has repeatedly told PEOPLE over the years that he was haunted by his decision to acquit her. "This isn't what we heard in court. This wasn't her defense. This is something different. Not completely different, but different enough."

On July 5, 2011, the 12-member jury filed into an Orlando courtroom to render their verdict against Anthony, who was on trial for first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

When the verdict was delivered, Anthony was acquitted of the most serious charges against her. She was only convicted of lying to the police. Two weeks later, she walked free from jail.

"That made me sick to my stomach," says the juror, "watching her smirk as she walked free. And to know that I was partly responsible for that."

Casey Anthony.

PEOPLE sat with the juror and watched the interview, which premieres Tuesday on Peacock's new docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which began streaming today. At several points, the juror asked to rewind the playback so that he could go over some of her claims.

In the interview, Anthony drops several bombshells — and elaborates on her attorney's claims that she had been sexually abused by her father, George, and her brother, Lee. (Both men have denied her claims and have never been charged. They did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment.)

Anthony further theorizes that her father staged Caylee's drowning in the family pool in order to cover up that he may have been abusing his granddaughter. A family source tells PEOPLE George is "devastated" by Casey's new claim. "It wasn't true in 2011 and it's not true now," the source says.

When asked if she believes that Caylee drowned in the above-ground pool, Anthony said no. "There was no ladder...no way for her to shimmy up. There's no way to explain that, unless [George] put her in the pool to cover up what he did."

Her allegation stunned the juror, who has always believed that the pool was involved in Caylee's death.

"The entire defense was that Caylee drowned in the pool, but now she's saying that she didn't drown in the pool," the juror says. "So the entire defense was a lie. Either that, or she's lying now. Who can tell for sure?"

Orange County Sheriff's Office HO.

In the interview, Anthony makes yet another damning accusation against her father. "[When I was young], he'd put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out," she says. "That happened several times. I'm sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless."

The juror had PEOPLE replay that quote three times.

"That's something that would've been mentioned in court if it were true," he says. "Because that would be a defense. But I don't remember that coming up in court, which makes me feel like she came up with that after the fact. I don't believe it."

At another point, Anthony acknowledges that her fictitious "nanny," Zenaida Fernandez Gonzalez, didn't exist. During a police interview, Anthony alleged that the nanny had kidnapped Caylee.

Casey Anthony.

"We knew that she was a figment of Casey's imagination, but keep in mind that we never heard it from her own mouth that 'Zany the Nanny' was made up," the jurors says. "She created an entire person to cover her tracks. Ridiculous."

"I don't know what I expected," the juror adds. "I think I wanted answers that I'm never going to get. If I heard her talk during court, I would've convicted her. I really think so."

Asked whether there was anything in the interview that changed his mind about Anthony, the juror thought for a moment. "No. This is classic Casey Anthony. She's still lying after all these years. And once a liar, always a liar."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is now streaming on Peacock.