Casey Anthony Has Not Called Her Seriously Injured Father: 'She Has No Intention To Talk to Him'

Days after Casey Anthony’s father was seriously injured in a car crash, the controversial Florida woman has no plans to reach out to him, PEOPLE confirms.

“She didn’t talk to him for years before the accident,” says a source close to the 32-year-old woman tells PEOPLE. “Why would she talk to him now? It wouldn’t make any sense. She has no intention to talk to him.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, George Anthony was driving his wife’s Toyota 4Runner on an interstate in Orlando when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped several times.

George’s vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road. He attempted to swerve back onto the roadway and lost control. The vehicle flipped several times, crossing all lanes of traffic, before coming to a stop on the left median of the road.

He was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says his airbag did not deploy because he didn’t strike anything. It’s unclear whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

George was transported to a nearby hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol report states that his injuries are “incapacitating.” He remains hospitalized.

Cindy and George Anthony on Dr. Oz Sony Pictures Television

George and Casey have had a fractured relationship since she was charged with murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. During the 2011 trial, her defense team alleged that George had molested Casey from the time she was young — an allegation he strongly denied.

The trial damaged the relationship between Casey and her father; they have not spoken for several years.

During an appearance on Dr Oz last month, George said that the relationship is irretrievably broken. “We’re not connected anymore,” he said. “And that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.”

It is unclear the nature or the extent of George’s injuries. A police spokesperson confirms that George was transported to the hospital, but declined to give details of his condition.

George’s wife Cindy Anthony nor Casey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.