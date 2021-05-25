Anthony told police that a woman poured a drink on her at a West Palm Beach bar during an argument about a man

Casey Anthony Allegedly Gets into Bar Fight with Woman Over a Man They'd Both Dated

Casey Anthony allegedly got into an argument with a woman at a South Florida bar over a man who they had both dated — and Anthony told police that the woman poured a drink on her.

Anthony called West Palm Beach police on Sunday evening. When they arrived at O'Shea's Irish Pub, Anthony said that she got into an argument with another woman "about an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," according to a police report.

During the argument, the woman -- identified in the police report as Thelma Moya -- allegedly poured a drink on Anthony. The report also notes that Moya also called police after allegedly having a drink thrown in her face by Anthony.

Police responded to the bar and interviewed both women. Anthony described Moya as an "arch-nemesis" who was once her friend before they dated the same man.

The reporting officer wrote that Anthony wanted the incident documented, but declined to press charges. The officer explained to her how to file a restraining order, but Anthony allegedly said she didn't want to.

"It has been an ongoing issue for years," Anthony allegedly told police, according to the report.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder in 2008 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. After a high profile trial that was viewed by more than 40 million people, she was acquitted of the most serious charges against her. She has been living in South Florida with her private investigator, Pat McKenna, since she walked free from jail in July 2011.