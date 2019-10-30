Casey Anthony's Father Is 'Ready to Forgive Her' After Caylee's Death: 'I'm Still Your Dad'

A year after his near-fatal car crash last November, Casey Anthony‘s father is speaking out — and saying that he wrote an emotional letter to his notorious daughter, seeking a reconciliation.

On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Oz, George Anthony details the letter he sent to Casey.

“I just want to let her know how I felt,” he says. “I know of one thing I did say to her: ‘I would love to see you and I would love for mom to know where you’re at, how you’re doing.'”

George Anthony continued: “I said, ‘Casey, no matter what, I’m still your dad and I love you.’ That was hard for me, but I needed to get that from me because you can’t move on if you keep on holding all these things inside, you need to be able to express yourself.”

Image zoom Orange County Sheriff's Office HO

George and Casey have had a fractured relationship since she was charged with murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. During her 2011 trial, her defense team alleged that George had molested Casey from the time she was young — an allegation he strongly denied.

Image zoom Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Images; Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Getty Images

The trial became a media circus, with at least 40 million people watching at least some of the testimony, according to Nielsen Research. She was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 — but convicted of four counts of lying to police.

RELATED: Casey Anthony Is ‘Bored’ 5 Years After Acquittal, Source Says: Inside Her Life Now

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom

After her controversial acquittal, she was described by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America” — a moniker that stuck.

The trial damaged the relationship between Casey and her father; they had not spoken for several years. After her shocking acquittal, they had limited contact before they stopped speaking to each other.

But now, George Anthony says he’s ready to move on. “Even though what she’s done to Caylee, to her, and I or anyone else, I just wanted [her] to know that I was ready to forgive her,” he told Dr. Mehmet Oz. “At least I wanted to see her and talk to her. No matter if it was an hour or five minutes or whatever, I just wanted to just see her.”

“I miss a hug from her,” George Anthony continued. “And those hugs that I got from her or from Cindy they mean the most.”

Anthony’s interview airs on Dr. Oz on Thursday, October 31. Check local listings for airtime.