Casey Anthony 'Doesn't Care if People Don't Believe Her,' Says Friend: 'F--- the Haters'

Casey Anthony is happy with her new interview for a Peacock docuseries — and has told her inner circle that she doesn't care if people believe her side of the story.

"Casey doesn't care if people don't believe her," a member of her circle tells PEOPLE. "She's pleased with the show and she feels like she said exactly what she needed to say. If people don't believe her or still hate her, she doesn't give a s---."

Anthony, now 36, gave her first on-camera interview since her controversial 2011 acquittal of the murder charge in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

"She went into it with the plan to say what needed to be said," says the insider. "She said it. And she is relieved to finally tell her side of the story. She's basically like, 'F--- the haters' now."

In 2008, Anthony became internationally infamous after Caylee's disappearance. Six months after the girl vanished, her remains were found in a wooded area near the family home where Anthony lived with her parents, George and Cindy.

Orange County Sheriff's Office HO.

Anthony was charged with murder. During her 2011 trial, her legal team said that Caylee had drowned in the family pool. Although she was acquitted of murder, she was convicted of providing false information to law enforcement. She was released shortly after the verdict.

During her extensive new TV interview, Anthony drops several bombshells — and repeats allegations that she had been sexually abused by her father, George, and her brother, Lee. (Her attorneys made similar allegations during her trial. Both men denied the claims and have never been charged. They did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment.)

In the documentary, Anthony theorizes that her father staged Caylee's drowning in order to cover up that he was abusing his granddaughter. A family source tells PEOPLE that George is "devastated" by Casey's new claim. "It wasn't true in 2011 and it's not true now," the source said.

But Anthony, who lives in South Florida and is estranged from her family, has told friends she isn't worried about what her family thinks of her shocking interview.

George and Casey Anthony. Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Images; Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Getty Images

"She doesn't care what George thinks," says the insider. "She doesn't care what anyone thinks. She'll live her life and move on. She probably will never talk about that chapter of her life again, and she's building a new life with a new chosen family, not the people who she was unfortunate enough to be raised by."

"She feels that the interview empowered her and gave her a voice when she hasn't had a voice," the insider continues. "She has had to listen to what everyone else thinks of her. Now she was able to tell people who she really is, and she's happy with it."

But not everyone is happy with her interview.

One of the jurors who acquitted her says that she is not credible. "Once a liar, always a liar," the juror told PEOPLE. "If I heard her talk during court, I would've convicted her."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is now streaming on Peacock.