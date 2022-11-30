Producer of Casey Anthony's Peacock Interview Believes Her Grief was 'Genuine'

Casey Anthony is finally speaking out in a new docuseries about the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — and the series producer tells PEOPLE that her grief seemed "genuine."

"I'm known for my objectivity," says Alexandra Dean, the producer of Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which began streaming today on Peacock. "I wanted to listen to her and give her a fair shake. She has been given the tabloid treatment, and she needed someone to listen to her."

In 2008, Anthony became internationally infamous after the disappearance of Caylee. Six months after the girl vanished, her remains were found in a wooded area near her grandparents' home, where she was living at the time.

Anthony was charged with murder. During her 2011 trial, her legal team claimed that Caylee had drowned in the family pool. She was infamously acquitted of homicide charges — but convicted of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement, for which she served prison time.

Dean says she wanted to see how Anthony had moved on after her trial.

"My biggest question was, 'Can I feel her grieving her daughter?' Dean says. "I'm a mom. I needed to feel the grief. And I did feel it. She is grieving for her daughter. And I think she was genuine."

During her extensive interview, Anthony drops several bombshells — and repeats the allegations that she had been sexually abused by her father, George, and her brother, Lee. (Both men denied her claims and have never been charged. They did not return PEOPLE's messages for comment.)

In the documentary, Anthony theorizes that her father staged Caylee's drowning in order to cover up that he was abusing his granddaughter. A family source tells PEOPLE George is "devastated" by Casey's new claim. "It wasn't true in 2011 and it's not true now," the source says.

Dean says that the interview with Anthony was part of a much longer investigative process. "I spoke to a lot of people about this case," Dean continues. "And to be a journalist, you have to suspend your own judgment and just hear what people are saying to you. I immersed myself in this case."

Dean said that untangling the twists and turns of Anthony's story was a challenge.

"It's a deeply confusing case," she says. "But there were a lot of angles that police didn't follow up on. There are a lot of question marks — territory that wasn't covered."

A law enforcement source who worked on the case disagrees.

"We did everything we could to solve this case," the police source says. "And I think we did a good job. There's nothing Casey can say that will change that."

But Dean says that the interview will change a lot of people's minds. "I think people will be surprised when they listen to her tell her story," Dean says. "She has a lot to say."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is now streaming on Peacock.