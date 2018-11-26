Casey Anthony's Father Is Seriously Injured in Car Crash

The father of Casey Anthony has been seriously injured in a car crash, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, George Anthony was driving his wife’s Toyota 4Runner on an Interstate in Orlando when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped several times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the incident report, Anthony’s vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road. He attempted to swerve back onto the roadway and lost control. The vehicle flipped several times, crossing all lanes of traffic, before coming to a stop on the left median of the road.

He was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Anthony was transported to a nearby hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol report states that his injuries are “incapacitating.” The hospital confirms that Anthony is a patient, but was unable to give an update of his condition.

Anthony, 67, was thrust into the national spotlight after his daughter was charged with murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. During the trial, her defense team alleged that George Anthony had molested Casey from the time she was young — an allegation he strongly denied.

The trial damaged the relationship between Casey and her father; they have not spoken for several years.

During a recent Dr. Oz episode, George Anthony responded to PEOPLE’s recent report that his daughter is “open” to having more children.

RELATED: Casey Anthony’s Dad on Possibility of Another Kid: ‘I Hope She Does Better This Time Around’

“Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time,” Anthony said on the show.

RELATED: Casey Anthony Is ‘Bored’ 5 Years After Acquittal, Source Says: Inside Her Life Now

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Cindy and George Anthony on Dr. Oz Sony Pictures Television

RELATED: Casey Anthony Is Not Sure If She’s ‘Dumb Enough’ to Have Another Kid

While Anthony wishes his daughter the best, he told the show their relationship is irretrievably broken. “We’re not connected anymore,” he said. “And that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her.”

Neither George nor Cindy Anthony answered PEOPLE’s calls for comment on Monday.