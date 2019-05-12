Casey Anthony 'Basically Ignores' Mother's Day, Says Source: 'It's Just Another Day'

Casey Anthony doesn’t have any special plans this Mother’s Day — and she won’t do anything to commemorate her deceased daughter, a source close to her tells PEOPLE.

The Florida woman, who was famously acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will ignore the holiday this Sunday.

“Mother’s Day is just another day for Casey,” says the source, who is in contact with Anthony in South Florida. “She hasn’t done anything special to celebrate it for years.”

Anthony and her mother, Cindy, have had a fractious relationship since the high-profile trial. “Casey doesn’t have much of a relationship with her own mother,” says the source. “And she hasn’t been a mother herself for more than 10 years. So what is there really for her to do on Mother’s Day? The day just doesn’t mean anything to her at all. It’s nothing special.”

Anthony’s controversial past includes the 2008 disappearance of Caylee, who was missing for 31 days before Anthony reported her missing at the insistence of her own mother. After a worldwide search for the missing toddler, the girl’s remains were found in a wooded lot less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony family home.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder.

Her 2011 trial was a media circus, with at least 40 million people watching at least some of the testimony, according to Nielsen Research. She was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011 — but convicted of four counts of lying to police.

After her controversial acquittal, she was described by a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America” — a moniker that stuck.

In 2012, Anthony and her mother began wearing matching necklaces that contained Caylee’s ashes in small vials. PEOPLE confirmed last year that Anthony no longer wears hers.

Anthony hasn’t completely discounted the possibility of having more kids, though in a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, she said that was unlikely. “If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

But 18 months later, Anthony softened her stance.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,'” the source told PEOPLE last October. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

The source tells PEOPLE that Mother’s Day has no special significance to Anthony.

“She might think of Caylee on August 9 [Caylee’s birthday] but she doesn’t spend any extra time thinking about her on Mother’s Day,” says the source. “Like I said. It’s just another day, and she basically ignores it.”