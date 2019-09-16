Fla. Mom Found Dead and Her 4 Kids Remain Missing for 6 Weeks — as Husband Is in Custody

Image zoom Marion County Sheriff's Office

A Florida mother has been found dead in Georgia and authorities are searching for her four young children after the family vanished about six weeks ago, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday that 32-year-old Casei Jones’ body was found near Brantley County and her husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr., 38, is wanted on suspicion of second degree homicide. She and her four children — Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1 — were last seen in the Ocala area.

“Casei Jones’ husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr. (DOB: 5/1/1981), has also been located in Georgia and is currently being questioned in connection to Casei’s death,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest for 2nd Degree Homicide.”

It was not clear if Jones had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Casei’s family reported her and the children missing on Saturday, authorities said, after which authorities said they were all considered endangered. Casei’s mother, Nikki Jones, pleaded for Casei’s safe return in an emotional interview with WOFL.

“I’ve never ever been so scared,” Nikki told the station. “They don’t know where she’s at. They went to the house and she’s gone. The house is empty.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Nikki said she contacted police over the weekend after not seeing the family for so long. Authorities enlisted the help of the public in the search and shared a photo of Casei’s 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Nikki spoke through tears about her daughter to WOFL.

“Casei’s my baby. She was my last one. I don’t want nothing to happen to her,” she told the station, calling her grandchildren “my whole world.”

“Just like my kids — I don’t know what I would do without any of them,,” she added. “I want them home. I want them home safe. And if anybody knows anything please, please. I’m begging mothers all over the world, if you see my daughter and my grand kids to please be a mother and call the police.”