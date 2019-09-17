4 Children Who Were Missing for 6 Weeks Found Dead Hours After Mom’s Body Was Discovered

Image zoom Casei Jones Marion County Sheriff's Office

Just hours after the body of 32-year-old Casei Jones was found near Brantley County in Georgia, police have located the remains of her four young children.

During a press conference on Monday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed that detectives had discovered Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.

The children and their mother were last seen alive in Ocala, Florida about six weeks ago.

Woods explained they were able to locate the missing children after interviewing their father, who led them to the bodies. Woods, however, did not disclose where the bodies were found. A cause of death has also not been revealed to the public.

“As a father, as a parent, it breaks my heart,” Woods said. “As a sheriff, it angers me.”

On Sunday, Casei’s husband Michael Jones, 38, was stopped after a traffic incident. It was then that police found the remains of Casei in the very car he was driving, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrested on charges of driving with a suspended/revoked license, weaving over a roadway and being a fugitive of justice, per CNN, Michael is wanted on suspicion of second degree homicide.

“Casei Jones’ husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr. (DOB: 5/1/1981), has also been located in Georgia and is currently being questioned in connection to Casei’s death,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest for 2nd Degree Homicide.”

It was not clear if Jones had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Casei’s family grew worried after not hearing from her for several weeks and reported her and her children missing on Saturday, authorities said, after which authorities said they were all considered endangered.

Casei’s mother, Nikki Jones, pleaded for Casei’s safe return in an emotional interview with WOFL.

“I’ve never ever been so scared,” Nikki told the station. “They don’t know where she’s at. They went to the house and she’s gone. The house is empty.”

Nikki said she contacted police over the weekend after not seeing the family for so long. Authorities enlisted the help of the public in the search and shared a photo of Casei’s 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Nikki spoke through tears about her daughter to WOFL.

“Casei’s my baby. She was my last one. I don’t want nothing to happen to her,” she told the station, calling her grandchildren “my whole world.”

“Just like my kids — I don’t know what I would do without any of them,” she added. “I want them home. I want them home safe. And if anybody knows anything please, please. I’m begging mothers all over the world, if you see my daughter and my grandkids to please be a mother and call the police.”