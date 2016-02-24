Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty for Threatening Neighbors with Saying Their 'Children Look Delicious'

A Minneapolis woman pleaded guilty to stalking on Tuesday after threatening her neighbors by sending a letter saying that their children “look delicious,” PEOPLE confirms.

Carrie Pernula, 36, pleaded guilty of one charge of stalking, a gross misdemeanor on February 23, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to Pernula’s attorney, Debbie Lang, the judge granted Pernula a stay of adjudication, meaning her guilty plea wasn’t accepted despite the fact that she entered one, and that if Pernula completes one year of probation without any violations, the matter will be dismissed from her record.

In October, the 38-year-old was arrested after a family reported they had received disturbing letters in the mail from Pernula.

On Sept. 27, a Champlin, Minnesota, family received a letter that read “The children look delicious. May I have a taste?”

[IMAGE “1” “” “std” ]The family then began receiving magazine subscriptions addressed to “Tasty Children,” police said.

Police say they were able to trace the subscriptions back to the family’s neighbor, Pernula, who told them she didn’t like how the children left things on her lawn.

Lang tells PEOPLE her client hopes her plea helps bring closure.

“She has accepted responsibly,” Lang tells PEOPLE.

“She expressed extraordinary remorse for her actions. And having closure in the case we hope that all parties can move forward.”