Missing Tenn. Mom Who Would ‘Do Anything' For Daughter, 5, Is Found Dead, and 2 Men Are Charged

Carolyn Pope rarely went anywhere without her 5-year-old daughter — her “mini,” she affectionately called her.

When the 30-year-old Tennessee mom vanished on Oct. 11, family and friends immediately grew concerned because it seemed so out of character. She “would never go days without seeing or talking to” her daughter, a relative said, Tennessee River Valley News reports.

The family’s worries grew when the Fairview woman’s car was found abandoned Oct. 13 on blocks with the tires and radio missing and the dashboard “chopped up,” the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said, local station WZTV reports.

Their worst fears came true when Pope’s body was found Wednesday night in a thickly-wooded power line easement in Wrigley, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Her body was wrapped in a blanket under a plastic sheet and debris in a gully, the Sheriff’s Office says, local station WKRN reports.

“It’s been horrible not knowing, every day wondering if she is out there,” Pope’s sister-in-law Mary Gonzalez said, WKRN reports. “Does she need us to come help her? Where is she? It’s just been so, so horrible.”

On Thursday, warrants for two men, Mitchell Hinderliter and Christopher Hall, were issued on charges in connection with Pope’s death including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and filing a false report, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

They are already in jail on unrelated charges, local station WSMV reports.

They have not yet entered pleas. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Her car was reportedly found on Hinderliter’s property, WKRN reports.

It is unclear how Pope knew the suspects.

Mitchell Hinderliter’s brother, Anthony Hinderliter, told WKRN that he “loved” Pope and that he hopes justice is served in this case.

Pope lived with her grandmother and daughter in Fairview, which is about 25 minutes from Wrigley, where her body was found.

Pope’s family and friends are worried about Pope’s young daughter, since she and her mom were so close.

“Her 5-year-old is going to take it really hard,” Gonzalez told WKRN. “Her mom was her superhero, she was her Super Woman. She would do anything for her.

“She’s been wondering where she is at, will she ever come home, when she’s going to see her or talk to her and it’s heartbreaking that she has to go through this. It’s heartbreaking that she’s going to grow up not knowing her, you know only having the memories.

“We were all praying for a miracle, that she was going to come home,” said Gonzelez. “It’s just heartbreaking. She was a good person. It’s a tragedy what happened.”

An autopsy is being performed to determine her cause and manner of death.

The investigations is ongoing. More charges connected to Pope’s death are expected, WKRN reports.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department at 931-729-5146.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Pope’s funeral arrangements.