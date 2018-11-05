13-Year-Old N.C. Girl Abducted Before School by a Bandana-Wearing Man

North Carolina authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl who they say was forced into a stolen SUV on Monday morning and who has not been seen since, PEOPLE confirms.

Officials issued the alert for Hania Noleia Aguilar around 10 a.m. — three hours after a man abducted her from a mobile home park in Lumberton, according to law enforcement. Local TV stations WBTW and WTVD report that Hania was taken from a yard.

Witnesses said the man, whose face was concealed by a yellow bandana, put her in a green 2002 Ford Expedition and then sped off.

The SUV is registered to a man in Summerville, South Carolina, and had been reported stolen. Police Chief Michael McNeill told reporters the vehicle belonged to Hania’s family and was taken from the scene, according to the News & Observer.

Hania had been waiting to go to school, the paper reports. She is in the eighth grade.

“Our main concern right now is to get this young lady back to her family,” McNeill said Monday.

Missing Hania Noleia Aguilar was last seen in thisvehicle North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety

The Expedition has a South Carolina license plate with the tag number NWS-984.

Hania is a hispanic female, described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 126 lbs. She has long black hair, brown eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans, police say.

Anyone who sees Hania or the stolen vehicle is asked to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or call 911.