Carole Baskin Is 'Surprised' Media Didn't Know About Her Claim 'Dead' Husband Don Lewis Is Still Alive

The theory that Don Lewis was still alive first popped up in Netflix's Tiger King 2 in 2021

By Laura Barcella
and Christine Pelisek
Published on January 19, 2023 03:12 PM
carole baskin
Photo: Discovery+

After a 2021 TV interview resurfaced of Carole Baskin claiming her long-vanished ex-husband, Don Lewis, was still alive, Baskin tells PEOPLE she's "surprised" anyone is discussing it now.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Baskin said, in part, "This [interview] aired back in Nov. 2021 and I've mentioned it in the more than 60 interviews I've done since then, where reporters asked about Don, so I'm surprised everyone in the press is acting like they aren't aware of it."

"I was not aware of the Homeland Security document saying Don was alive and well in Costa Rica until [Tiger King 2] aired In Nov 2021," Baskin's statement continued.

The theory that Lewis was still living first popped up in Netflix's 2021 documentary series Tiger King 2. In the show, producers show documents, allegedly from the Department of Homeland Security, that purportedly reveal Lewis is living in Costa Rica. (A screenshot from the clip is depicted here.) It's unclear whether those documents are legitimate.

Baskin, 61, an animal rights activist who runs the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, reiterated her belief that Lewis was currently in Costa Rica on the British ITV show This Morning that same year.

She told This Morning she believed Homeland Security had been in contact with Lewis: "They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."

Baskin also told This Morning: "When [Tiger King 2 producers] presented a letter that looks to be from Homeland Security saying that Don was alive and well five years after I saw him the last time … I reached out to the FBI and said I want a copy of that letter."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I want to know what that says because part of it was redacted, and I don't know who the people involved were," she went on.

However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says there's still an open missing-person investigation occurring for Lewis, telling the New York Post in a statement, "We have not received any communication from our federal partners that confirms the location of missing person Mr. Don Lewis."

"The investigation into Don Lewis' disappearance remains a priority for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, as do all missing person cases," the statement continued.

PEOPLE reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office but has not heard back.

Baskin rose to worldwide fame with the 2020 premiere of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which focused on the underground world of big-cat breeding. The show followed Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, a breeder and former zoo owner who is now in prison, and his longtime feud with Baskin — which eventually turned criminal.

After the series' debut, there was rampant speculation that Baskin had been involved with Lewis' presumed death when he vanished six years after the couple's wedding (he was declared dead in 2002). She has never been charged and has denied being involved with his disappearance.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Idaho Victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders
hi there, can I please get a screen grab of this woman (LaTinka Hancock) and Township Police Officers Tim Zellers and Todd Stanley:https://www.facebook.com/wrightchoicelaw/videos/5808966135824520/ Thanks!! Attached is screenshot from LaTinka's attorney giving permission to use screengrab of video.
Ohio Police Sergeant Seen on Video Repeatedly Punching Woman in Face After Dispute at McDonald's
Carole Baskin and Don Lewis
Carole Baskin Said 'Dead' Husband Don Lewis Is Actually Alive — But Sheriff Is Still Looking for Him
Jennifer Brown
Body of Missing Pa. Mom Found Partly Buried 2 Weeks After She Failed to Meet Son at Bus Stop
Gavin Smith
West Virginia Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4 Family Members
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw
handcuffs
Boston Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Trying to Hire Hitmen to Murder His Wife, Her New Boyfriend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_Z2BsK5xqw San Francisco business owner sprays homeless woman with hose ABC7 978K subscribers Subscribe 493 Share Download 93,411 views Jan 11, 2023 A San Francisco art gallery owner was seen in a now-viral video using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of his business.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Art Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Down Unhoused Woman in San Francisco
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin's Attorney Asks Minnesota Appeals Court to Void Guilty Verdict in George Floyd's Killing
Calvin James Munerlyn
Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
'Hacksaw - Best Tool to Dismember': Inside Murder Suspect Brian Walshe's Alleged Internet Searches
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Britney Watson and Kevin Watson
Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect
Ana and Brian Walshe
Chilling Details Emerge at Brian Walshe's Court Appearance: 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell'
Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas Nolan Parraz
Mother and 10-Month-Old Baby Were Murdered While Fleeing 'Horrific Massacre' at California Home