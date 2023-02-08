'Happy, Friendly' Texas Boy, 14, Found Fatally Shot 2 Weeks After Going Missing

Carlos Lugo's body was found on Feb. 1, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 8, 2023 11:07 AM
Carlos Lugo
Carlos Lugo. Photo: GoFundMe

The body of a missing Texas teenaged boy was discovered early this week in a decomposed state, authorities said.

Carlos Lugo, 14, was found fatally shot on Feb. 4, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

Carlos was last seen on Jan. 21 when his mother, Rosa, said she dropped him off at a friend's house, ABC 13 reports.

The teenager hadn't been heard from since and was reported missing on Jan. 23.

On Feb. 4, officers found his body with multiple gunshot wounds and in a "state of decomposition" in a field about a mile away from the friend's Tidwell Avenue home, according to authorities. He was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a homicide investigation into his death is ongoing. Authorities have yet to make any arrests or discuss a possible motive. It is also unclear when the shooting took place.

Carlos' mother told KHOU 11 that she has no idea who would do such a thing to her son, whom she described as a "happy, friendly kid with lots of energy."

Now, she's turning to the community for help by launching a GoFundMe page to help give him a proper funeral.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

