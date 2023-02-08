'Happy, Friendly' Texas Boy, 14, Found Fatally Shot 2 Weeks After Going Missing

The body of a missing Texas teenaged boy was discovered early this week in a decomposed state, authorities said.

Carlos Lugo, 14, was found fatally shot on Feb. 4, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

Carlos was last seen on Jan. 21 when his mother, Rosa, said she dropped him off at a friend's house, ABC 13 reports.

The teenager hadn't been heard from since and was reported missing on Jan. 23.

On Feb. 4, officers found his body with multiple gunshot wounds and in a "state of decomposition" in a field about a mile away from the friend's Tidwell Avenue home, according to authorities. He was identified and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a homicide investigation into his death is ongoing. Authorities have yet to make any arrests or discuss a possible motive. It is also unclear when the shooting took place.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Carlos' mother told KHOU 11 that she has no idea who would do such a thing to her son, whom she described as a "happy, friendly kid with lots of energy."

Now, she's turning to the community for help by launching a GoFundMe page to help give him a proper funeral.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.