John Kenyanjui, 56, has been arrested on carjacking, evading police, hit and run and unlawful weapon charges

Carjacking Suspect Leads Police on 100 Mile-Per-Hour Car Chase Before Driving Off a Cliff Into the Ocean

A dangerous car chase through the streets of California's Santa Cruz County ended with the suspect driving off a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean.

The harrowing incident began on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., when deputies responded to reports of a man firing a handgun into the air near Davenport, Calif., according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials said the same man is suspected of carjacking and took off in a vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the car near the Scotts Creek neighborhood, but the suspect refused to pull over and continued speeding down south, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to authorities.

When the man drove to the more densely populated city of Santa Cruz, deputies suspended their pursuit of the vehicle "for the safety of the community," the sheriff's office said.

The Santa Cruz Police Department later located the car driving down a coastal road, where the man was involved in a "solo vehicle traffic collision" and drove over a cliff, according to law enforcement officials. The car landed in the water.

Authorities said the suspect managed to climb out of the vehicle following the crash and hike up the cliff, where deputies arrested him on carjacking, evading police, hit and run and unlawful weapon charges.

In video footage circulating on social media, the vehicle can be seen turned upside down in the water at the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved in the car chase as John Kenyanjui of Portland.

Kenyanjui, 56, is currently being held on $100,000 bail, according to authorities. It is unclear if he has an attorney or has entered a plea.