Caretaker of Missing Oklahoma Girl, 4, Arrested as Search Continues for Child

Athena Brownfield remains missing since Tuesday; authorities have now arrested her caretaker on child neglect charges

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 13, 2023 12:52 AM

The search for a missing 4-year-old in Oklahoma continues as investigators arrested her caretaker on Thursday.

Authorities determined Athena Brownfield was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering near her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Tuesday.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=564959418988780&set=a.307984961352895 OSBI SEARCHING FOR MISSING CYRIL THREE-YEAR-OLD FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CYRIL, Okla. (January 10, 2023) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement in the search for a missing three-year-old from Cyril. Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. this afternoon from 225 W. Nebraska. Cyril police asked for assistance from the OSBI with the search. A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril. Please do not self-deploy to the scene. If you want to volunteer to help with the search, please come to the command post and ask for the OSBI. Cyril police, Caddo County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting with the search. If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. ***A picture of Athena is attached.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The postal carrier notified police after finding the child.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on Thursday on two counts of child neglect, according to a post shared to Facebook.

The counts stem from Athena's disappearance and her sister's brief disappearance from the home while they were in Adams' and her husband's care. Authorities did not disclose whether Adams is the children's mother.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a missing and endangered person alert to people in a 15-mile radius of Cyril, according to ABC News.

The OSBI said they are following every tip they receive, which are coming in from Oklahoma and other states.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=566405852177470&set=a.307984961352895 OSBI ARRESTS CARETAKER IN ATHENA BROWNFIELD MISSING CHILD FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CYRIL, Okla. (January 12, 2023) – Two days after being requested to assist with the Athena Brownfield missing child investigation, Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) make an arrest in the case. Alysia Adams (10/5/1991) was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect. The counts stem from the two sisters, four and five-years-old, who were in her and her husband’s care. The five-year-old was found Tuesday afternoon wondering outside Adams’ house on 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. A postal carrier found the girl and notified police that she was alone. The search for Athena continues. The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was suspended. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena. The OSBI is being assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers who have given much of their time in the search for Athena. The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information to be released at this time. ***A booking photo of Alysia Adams is attached.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

In an effort to find clues as to Athena's whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril is suspended. Cyril is located about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Investigators have conducted grid searches and asked community members to search within their properties for Athena. Authorities have also searched for the little girl from above and in waterways to no avail, per ABC News.

They also asked residents to turn in any recordings from Ring cameras that could hold clues as to the child's whereabouts.

Analysts are now reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril to see if they can find any other evidence that might pinpoint the child's location.

As for whether Athena could be in danger, OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said on Wednesday that "there's not anything to indicate that other than she's a little child and she's missing. She's on her own in the elements. Is that in danger? Yeah. But is she a victim of physical harm? That's yet to be determined."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

