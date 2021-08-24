N.C. Caretaker Charged with Murder After Allegedly Leaving Patient with Cerebral Palsy in Hot Car

A North Carolina caretaker was arrested on Monday after she allegedly left a 21-year-old patient in a hot car for several hours, resulting in the patient's death.

Briea Askew, 29, is charged with second-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail on a $200,000 bond, High Point Police wrote in a press release.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to Wake Forest Baptist High Point Hospital around 2:30 p.m. in relation to a death investigation.

Police determined that a 21-year-old female with cerebral palsy — who was not identified —had been brought to the hospital with a temperature of over 110 degrees. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The investigation led authorities to believe that Askew allegedly left the patient unattended in a car that was parked outside for around five hours.

The vehicle did not have air conditioning, which contributed to the victim's death along with excessive heat in the area, police said.

